Wednesday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) and IUPUI Jaguars (5-12, 1-5 Horizon League) going head to head at Indiana Farmers Coliseum has a projected final score of 75-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Green Bay, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on January 10.

The matchup has no line set.

IUPUI vs. Green Bay Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

IUPUI vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 75, IUPUI 64

Spread & Total Prediction for IUPUI vs. Green Bay

Computer Predicted Spread: Green Bay (-11.4)

Green Bay (-11.4) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

IUPUI is 4-9-0 against the spread, while Green Bay's ATS record this season is 10-5-0. The Jaguars have a 6-7-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Phoenix have a record of 7-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the past 10 contests, IUPUI has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall. Green Bay has gone 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars have been outscored by 11 points per game (scoring 66.5 points per game to rank 330th in college basketball while allowing 77.5 per outing to rank 316th in college basketball) and have a -186 scoring differential overall.

IUPUI averages 31 rebounds per game (354th in college basketball) while allowing 33.2 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.2 boards per game.

IUPUI connects on 3.9 three-pointers per game (362nd in college basketball) while shooting 25.2% from beyond the arc (360th in college basketball). It is making 3.6 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game while shooting 36.2%.

The Jaguars average 86.3 points per 100 possessions (327th in college basketball), while giving up 100.5 points per 100 possessions (349th in college basketball).

IUPUI and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Jaguars commit 13.6 per game (315th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (125th in college basketball action).

