Indiana vs. Penn State January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's Big Ten slate includes the Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) versus the Penn State Lady Lions (9-3), at 7:00 PM ET.
Indiana vs. Penn State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Indiana Players to Watch
- MacKenzie Holmes: 18.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Sara Scalia: 16.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yarden Garzon: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chloe Moore-McNeil: 7.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sydney Parrish: 9.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Penn State Players to Watch
- Shay Ciezki: 16.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Leilani Kapinus: 10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Makenna Marisa: 17.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ali Brigham: 9.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Taylor Valladay: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
