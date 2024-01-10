Wednesday's MVC schedule includes the Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1, 2-0 MVC), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. Drake Game Information

Indiana State Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Swope: 19 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Robbie Avila: 16.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jayson Kent: 12.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ryan Conwell: 15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Julian Larry: 11.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Drake Players to Watch

  • Tucker DeVries: 19 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darnell Brodie: 11.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Atin Wright: 14.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kevin Overton: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Conor Enright: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Indiana State vs. Drake Stat Comparison

Drake Rank Drake AVG Indiana State AVG Indiana State Rank
96th 78.7 Points Scored 88.2 9th
89th 66.9 Points Allowed 70.8 179th
253rd 34.8 Rebounds 34.7 257th
256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 6.2 352nd
121st 8.2 3pt Made 11.1 5th
55th 16.2 Assists 17.9 18th
17th 9.2 Turnovers 11.4 145th

