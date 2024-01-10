The Evansville Purple Aces (10-2, 1-1 MVC) play a fellow MVC squad, the Bradley Braves (7-5, 0-2 MVC), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Carver Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Bradley Game Information

Evansville Players to Watch

Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Yacine Toumi: 10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Tanner Cuff: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Kenny Strawbridge: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Antonio Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Bradley Players to Watch

Malevy Leons: 14.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Darius Hannah: 11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Duke Deen: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Christian Davis: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Connor Hickman: 13.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Evansville vs. Bradley Stat Comparison

Bradley Rank Bradley AVG Evansville AVG Evansville Rank 249th 72.1 Points Scored 82.5 46th 169th 70.5 Points Allowed 70.5 169th 249th 34.9 Rebounds 39 85th 256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 8.4 241st 107th 8.3 3pt Made 6.8 245th 265th 12.3 Assists 16.3 49th 259th 12.7 Turnovers 10.1 54th

