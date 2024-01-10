Wednesday's MAC schedule includes the Ball State Cardinals (9-2) against the Buffalo Bulls (5-4), at 6:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ball State vs. Buffalo Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ball State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ball State Players to Watch

Ally Becki: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Nyla Hampton: 7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Alex Richard: 8.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Madelyn Bischoff: 13.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Marie Kiefer: 7.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Buffalo Players to Watch

Chellia Watson: 20.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kirsten Lewis-Williams: 12.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Hattie Ogden: 8.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Rana Elhusseini: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Alexis Davis: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.