Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 9
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-9, 1-3 ACC) will visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-2 ACC) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Georgia Tech (-5.5)
|131.5
|-255
|+205
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has covered eight times in 15 games with a spread this year.
- The Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 6-point underdogs this season.
- Georgia Tech has compiled a 6-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Yellow Jackets and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 14 times this season.
Notre Dame Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Notre Dame, based on its national championship odds (+25000), ranks significantly better (71st in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (143rd).
- The Fighting Irish have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +25000 at the start of the season to +25000.
- The implied probability of Notre Dame winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.
