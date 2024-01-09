Tuesday's contest at Hank McCamish Pavilion has the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-2 ACC) taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-9, 1-3 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on January 9. Our computer prediction projects a 72-65 victory for Georgia Tech, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 72, Notre Dame 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia Tech (-6.1)

Georgia Tech (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 136.9

Georgia Tech has gone 6-8-0 against the spread, while Notre Dame's ATS record this season is 8-7-0. The Yellow Jackets are 6-8-0 and the Fighting Irish are 4-11-0 in terms of going over the point total. Georgia Tech is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games, while Notre Dame has gone 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish's -36 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.5 points per game (354th in college basketball) while giving up 64.9 per outing (45th in college basketball).

Notre Dame records 36.7 rebounds per game (170th in college basketball) while allowing 34.7 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.0 boards per game.

Notre Dame connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (234th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 28.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.0%.

Notre Dame has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 11.7 (172nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.4 (305th in college basketball).

