Tuesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten) versus the Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Indiana vs. Rutgers Game Information

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Kel'el Ware: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Malik Reneau: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Trey Galloway: 10.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mackenzie Mgbako: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Anthony Walker: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Clifford Omoruyi: 10.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 3.5 BLK
  • Aundre Hyatt: 12.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Noah Fernandes: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Derek Simpson: 8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jamichael Davis: 5.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Indiana vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rutgers Rank Rutgers AVG Indiana AVG Indiana Rank
266th 68.4 Points Scored 74.7 105th
11th 61.1 Points Allowed 68.7 137th
69th 36.8 Rebounds 35.7 119th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
329th 5.7 3pt Made 5.7 329th
46th 15.1 Assists 15.2 40th
61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.1 104th

