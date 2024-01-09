Baylor vs. BYU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 9
The Baylor Bears (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the BYU Cougars (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. BYU matchup in this article.
Baylor vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Baylor vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|BYU Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Baylor (-2.5)
|155.5
|-152
|+126
Baylor vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Baylor has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.
- Bears games have gone over the point total nine out of 14 times this season.
- BYU is 11-3-0 ATS this season.
- In the Cougars' 14 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
Baylor Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Baylor is 16th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), but only 21st-best, according to computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Bears' national championship odds down from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +3500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 49th-biggest change.
- Baylor has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
BYU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2800
- The Cougars have experienced the biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +40000 at the start of the season to +2800.
- The implied probability of BYU winning the national championship, based on its +2800 moneyline odds, is 3.4%.
