Tuesday's MAC slate includes the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC) against the Akron Zips (8-3, 0-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ball State vs. Akron Game Information

Ball State Players to Watch

Basheer Jihad: 18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Jalin Anderson: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Mason Jones: 4.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Ben Hendriks: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Akron Players to Watch

Enrique Freeman: 18 PTS, 13.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

18 PTS, 13.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Nate Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Sammy Hunter: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Greg Tribble: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Mikal Dawson: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ball State vs. Akron Stat Comparison

Ball State Rank Ball State AVG Akron AVG Akron Rank 182nd 75 Points Scored 78.3 108th 107th 67.7 Points Allowed 66.8 87th 230th 35.6 Rebounds 36.9 174th 205th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd 162nd 7.7 3pt Made 9.5 39th 264th 12.3 Assists 15.1 97th 181st 11.8 Turnovers 12.5 245th

