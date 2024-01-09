The Ball State Cardinals (8-6, 0-2 MAC) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when hosting the Akron Zips (10-4, 2-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at John E. Worthen Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Akron vs. Ball State matchup.

Ball State vs. Akron Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Akron Moneyline Ball State Moneyline

Ball State vs. Akron Betting Trends

Ball State is 8-5-0 ATS this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Akron is 6-6-1 ATS this season.

In the Zips' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.