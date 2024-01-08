When the Indiana Pacers (20-15) and Boston Celtics (28-7) play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, Myles Turner will be a player to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: BSIN, NBCS-BOS

BSIN, NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers' Last Game

The Celtics defeated the Pacers, 118-101, on Saturday. Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 38 points for the Celtics, and Bennedict Mathurin had 20 for the Pacers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bennedict Mathurin 20 4 2 2 1 0 Tyrese Haliburton 17 6 7 5 0 2 Buddy Hield 15 2 3 0 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers for the season are 24.1 points, 12.6 assists and 4.2 boards per contest.

Turner's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 1.2 assists and 7.2 boards per contest.

Mathurin puts up 14.5 points, 3.8 boards and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Buddy Hield averages 12.9 points, 3.0 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.7% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Obi Toppin's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 1.4 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

Watch Haliburton, Tatum and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 22.5 4.8 14.3 1.8 0.8 3.3 Myles Turner 19.4 6.1 1.2 0.3 2.0 1.5 Aaron Nesmith 11.9 3.6 1.3 1.9 0.9 2.5 Buddy Hield 13.2 3.8 2.0 0.7 0.5 3.1 Bennedict Mathurin 14.6 3.8 1.5 0.5 0.2 1.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.