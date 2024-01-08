Looking for the top BetMGM promo codes for Indiana before the College Football Playoff National Championship? Get ready to place your bets on the big game with the best offers by scrolling and reading the information below.

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Have the desire to bet on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

