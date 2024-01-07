On Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 PM ET, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the Jaguars will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Watch the Titans in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Jaguars are averaging 22.3 points per game offensively this year (13th in NFL), and they are allowing 21.4 points per game (15th) on defense. The Titans have been sputtering on offense, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 17.3 points per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, surrendering 21.7 points per contest (16th-ranked).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Jaguars vs Titans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (-3.5) Over (39.5) Jaguars 23, Titans 18

Place your bets on the Jaguars-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Titans Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Titans based on the moneyline is 39.2%.

Tennessee has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

The Titans have covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Tennessee games have gone over the point total five out of 16 times this season.

The average total points scored in Titans games this year (39.5) is 1.2 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jaguars Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Jacksonville has put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

In Jacksonville's 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

The over/under in this matchup is 39.5 points, 3.6 fewer than the average total in this season's Jaguars contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Titans vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 22.3 21.4 20.8 20.7 24.3 22.4 Tennessee 17.3 21.7 22.0 19.3 12.6 24.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.