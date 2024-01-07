Tennessee (5-11) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with (-) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. The Jaguars are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 42.5 in the outing.

Interested in live betting the Jaguars/Titans matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Jaguars-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Jaguars vs Titans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Titans have been winning seven times, have been behind seven times, and have been tied two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Jaguars have led after the first quarter in nine games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 3.6 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Titans have won the second quarter in seven games, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in three games.

In 16 games this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, been outscored seven times, and been knotted up four times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 5.6 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.4 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

In 16 games this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter nine times, been outscored five times, and tied two times.

On offense, Jacksonville is averaging 6.9 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this year. It is surrendering 5.6 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games, lost that quarter in 10 games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in four games.

The Jaguars have won the fourth quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up seven points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Titans vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Titans have led eight times and have been behind eight times.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Jaguars have been winning nine times, have been behind six times, and have been knotted up one time.

2nd Half

Digging into scoring in the second half this season, the Titans have won the second half in four games and have been outscored in the second half in 12 games.

The Jaguars have won the second half in nine games this season, lost the second half in six games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 13.1 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 12.6 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Jaguars or the Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.