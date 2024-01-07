How to Watch the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (10-5) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison
- The Mastodons average 9.4 more points per game (73) than the Titans give up to opponents (63.6).
- Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 9-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.
- Detroit Mercy's record is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 73 points.
- The Titans score 65.9 points per game, just one more point than the 64.9 the Mastodons give up.
- When Detroit Mercy scores more than 64.9 points, it is 7-2.
- When Purdue Fort Wayne allows fewer than 65.9 points, it is 7-1.
- The Titans shoot 43.1% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Mastodons allow defensively.
- The Mastodons shoot 42.6% from the field, just 4.2% higher than the Titans allow.
Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders
- Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)
- Shayla Sellers: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.3 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61)
- Audra Emmerson: 8.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (30-for-87)
- Destinee Marshall: 8.6 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)
- Ryin Ott: 8.3 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (22-for-53)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|W 65-55
|Klotsche Center
|1/1/2024
|@ Green Bay
|L 72-46
|Kress Events Center
|1/4/2024
|Robert Morris
|W 68-56
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|1/10/2024
|Oakland
|-
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.