The Detroit Mercy Titans (10-5) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

The Mastodons average 9.4 more points per game (73) than the Titans give up to opponents (63.6).

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 9-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

Detroit Mercy's record is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 73 points.

The Titans score 65.9 points per game, just one more point than the 64.9 the Mastodons give up.

When Detroit Mercy scores more than 64.9 points, it is 7-2.

When Purdue Fort Wayne allows fewer than 65.9 points, it is 7-1.

The Titans shoot 43.1% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Mastodons allow defensively.

The Mastodons shoot 42.6% from the field, just 4.2% higher than the Titans allow.

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Shayla Sellers: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.3 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61)

10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.3 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61) Audra Emmerson: 8.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (30-for-87)

8.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (30-for-87) Destinee Marshall: 8.6 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

8.6 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Ryin Ott: 8.3 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (22-for-53)

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule