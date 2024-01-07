Sunday's contest features the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (10-5) facing off at Calihan Hall in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 68-65 victory for Purdue Fort Wayne according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Mastodons' last game on Thursday ended in a 68-56 victory against Robert Morris.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 68, Detroit Mercy 65

Other Horizon Predictions

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

When the Mastodons beat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, who are ranked No. 132 in our computer rankings, on November 26 by a score of 90-77, it was their best win of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Mastodons are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Fort Wayne 2023-24 Best Wins

90-77 over Western Kentucky (No. 132) on November 26

71-60 at home over Wright State (No. 172) on December 3

70-64 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 173) on November 15

88-74 over Delaware (No. 205) on November 25

65-55 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 212) on December 30

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Shayla Sellers: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.3 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61)

10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.3 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61) Audra Emmerson: 8.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (30-for-87)

8.5 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (30-for-87) Destinee Marshall: 8.6 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

8.6 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Ryin Ott: 8.3 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (22-for-53)

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons have a +121 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 73.0 points per game, 88th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.9 per contest to rank 197th in college basketball.

In conference play, Purdue Fort Wayne is scoring fewer points (66.8 per game) than it is overall (73.0) in 2023-24.

At home the Mastodons are putting up 79.8 points per game, 14.2 more than they are averaging on the road (65.6).

At home Purdue Fort Wayne is giving up 52.8 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than it is on the road (65.9).

Over their past 10 games, the Mastodons are posting 69.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than their season average (73.0).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.