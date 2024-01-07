Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the OVC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Southern Indiana

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 17-9

9-5 | 17-9 Overall Rank: 198th

198th Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th

270th Last Game: W 69-66 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ SIU-Edwardsville

@ SIU-Edwardsville Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

2. Western Illinois

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 18-7

11-3 | 18-7 Overall Rank: 216th

216th Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th

360th Last Game: W 74-58 vs Lindenwood (MO)

Next Game

Opponent: @ UT Martin

@ UT Martin Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

3. UT Martin

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 16-12

5-9 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 217th

217th Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th

196th Last Game: L 72-70 vs Eastern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: Western Illinois

Western Illinois Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

4. Little Rock

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 15-14

4-11 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 221st

221st Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th

85th Last Game: W 53-49 vs Eastern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: @ UT Martin

@ UT Martin Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

5. Tennessee Tech

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 16-11

6-9 | 16-11 Overall Rank: 225th

225th Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th

244th Last Game: L 69-66 vs Southern Indiana

Next Game

Opponent: Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

6. Morehead State

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 12-14

7-7 | 12-14 Overall Rank: 241st

241st Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th

186th Last Game: W 86-78 vs Tennessee State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Eastern Illinois

@ Eastern Illinois Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7. Eastern Illinois

Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 12-19

5-11 | 12-19 Overall Rank: 268th

268th Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th

315th Last Game: L 53-49 vs Little Rock

Next Game

Opponent: Morehead State

Morehead State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8. Southeast Missouri State

Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 6-21

4-10 | 6-21 Overall Rank: 290th

290th Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd

243rd Last Game: W 72-66 vs Western Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: Lindenwood (MO)

Lindenwood (MO) Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9. SIU-Edwardsville

Current Record: 3-13 | Projected Record: 4-26

3-13 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 320th

320th Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th

267th Last Game: L 79-59 vs Little Rock

Next Game

Opponent: Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

10. Tennessee State

Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 4-22

4-10 | 4-22 Overall Rank: 325th

325th Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th

275th Last Game: L 86-78 vs Morehead State

Next Game

Opponent: Lindenwood (MO)

Lindenwood (MO) Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

11. Lindenwood (MO)

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 3-24

2-10 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 337th

337th Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th

285th Last Game: L 74-58 vs Western Illinois

Next Game