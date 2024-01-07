Notre Dame vs. North Carolina January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's ACC slate includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) meeting the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4) at 5:00 PM ET.
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Hannah Hidalgo: 23.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 6.2 AST, 6.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maddy Westbald: 14.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Anna DeWolfe: 9.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Natalija Marshall: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kylee Watson: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Alyssa Ustby: 12.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Deja Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maria Gakdeng: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Indya Nivar: 7.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lexi Donarski: 10.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
