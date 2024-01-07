Sunday's game features the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-4) facing off at Purcell Pavilion (on January 7) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-65 victory for Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish took care of business in their most recent game 71-66 against Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 73, North Carolina 65

Other ACC Predictions

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

When the Fighting Irish defeated the Tennessee Volunteers, the No. 60 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-69 on November 29, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

The Fighting Irish have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

Notre Dame has three wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins

74-69 on the road over Tennessee (No. 60) on November 29

76-39 at home over Purdue (No. 70) on December 17

90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 81) on November 24

79-68 over Illinois (No. 86) on November 18

71-66 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 177) on January 4

Notre Dame Leaders

Hannah Hidalgo: 24.5 PTS, 6.1 AST, 5.8 STL, 50.2 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

24.5 PTS, 6.1 AST, 5.8 STL, 50.2 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58) Maddy Westbald: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Anna DeWolfe: 10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)

10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47) Natalija Marshall: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 58.8 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 58.8 FG% KK Bransford: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.2 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish outscore opponents by 27.4 points per game (scoring 87.4 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball while giving up 60.0 per contest to rank 90th in college basketball) and have a +329 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, the Fighting Irish have performed better in home games this year, scoring 95.8 points per game, compared to 84.0 per game in road games.

Notre Dame gives up 43.0 points per game in home games this year, compared to 67.4 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.