NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The matchups in a Sunday NHL slate that shouldn't be missed include the Winnipeg Jets squaring off against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena.
There is coverage available for all the action in the NHL today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ESPN+,NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Los Angeles Kings at Washington Capitals
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|NHL Network,BSW,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Winnipeg Jets at Arizona Coyotes
|7:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ESPN+,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Detroit Red Wings at Anaheim Ducks
|8:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ESPN+,BSW,BSDETX (Watch this game on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.