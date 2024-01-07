Searching for an updated view of the MAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

MAC Power Rankings

1. Toledo

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-4
  • Overall Rank: 74th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd
  • Last Game: W 48-35 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

  • Opponent: Western Michigan
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

2. Ball State

  • Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 26-3
  • Overall Rank: 84th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th
  • Last Game: W 71-64 vs Akron

Next Game

  • Opponent: Buffalo
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

3. Kent State

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 17-9
  • Overall Rank: 116th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th
  • Last Game: W 92-63 vs Ohio

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Miami (OH)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

4. Bowling Green

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 21-7
  • Overall Rank: 134th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th
  • Last Game: W 75-69 vs Western Michigan

Next Game

  • Opponent: Eastern Michigan
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

5. Buffalo

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-12
  • Overall Rank: 222nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th
  • Last Game: W 77-69 vs Central Michigan

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Ball State
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

6. Akron

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 13-15
  • Overall Rank: 240th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th
  • Last Game: L 71-64 vs Ball State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Central Michigan
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7. Western Michigan

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 13-14
  • Overall Rank: 258th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th
  • Last Game: L 75-69 vs Bowling Green

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Toledo
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8. Northern Illinois

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 9-19
  • Overall Rank: 273rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th
  • Last Game: W 58-48 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Ohio
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9. Ohio

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 300th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th
  • Last Game: L 92-63 vs Kent State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northern Illinois
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

10. Eastern Michigan

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 6-21
  • Overall Rank: 308th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th
  • Last Game: L 48-35 vs Toledo

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Bowling Green
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

11. Miami (OH)

  • Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 5-23
  • Overall Rank: 314th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd
  • Last Game: L 58-48 vs Northern Illinois

Next Game

  • Opponent: Kent State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

12. Central Michigan

  • Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 2-25
  • Overall Rank: 331st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th
  • Last Game: L 77-69 vs Buffalo

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Akron
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

