The IUPUI Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) will attempt to snap a seven-game road losing skid at the Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Youngstown State vs. IUPUI matchup in this article.

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Youngstown State Moneyline IUPUI Moneyline BetMGM Youngstown State (-18.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Youngstown State (-17.5) 147.5 -4000 +1280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Betting Trends

IUPUI has covered three times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have not covered the spread when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Youngstown State has compiled a 5-5-1 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, six out of the Penguins' 11 games have hit the over.

