The IUPUI Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) travel to face the Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) after losing seven consecutive road games. It starts at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

IUPUI Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars are shooting 43.5% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 41.1% the Penguins' opponents have shot this season.
  • IUPUI has compiled a 4-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Penguins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 244th.
  • The Jaguars' 66.6 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 70.0 the Penguins allow.
  • IUPUI is 2-3 when it scores more than 70.0 points.

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison

  • IUPUI is putting up more points at home (72.0 per game) than on the road (61.3).
  • The Jaguars are giving up fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than on the road (87.2).
  • At home, IUPUI sinks 4.3 trifectas per game, 1.1 more than it averages away (3.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (24.8%) than away (23.2%).

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 Detroit Mercy W 67-55 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/31/2023 Cleveland State L 86-77 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Robert Morris L 92-48 UPMC Events Center
1/7/2024 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center
1/10/2024 Green Bay - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
1/13/2024 Oakland - Indiana Farmers Coliseum

