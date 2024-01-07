The IUPUI Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) are heavy underdogs (+18.5) as they attempt to break a seven-game road losing streak when they square off against the Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Beeghly Center. The matchup airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Beeghly Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Youngstown State -18.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

IUPUI has combined with its opponent to score more than 146.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

IUPUI has a 144.3-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.2 fewer points than this game's total.

IUPUI is 3-9-0 against the spread this season.

Youngstown State's .545 ATS win percentage (6-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than IUPUI's .250 mark (3-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Youngstown State 5 45.5% 81.1 147.7 70 147.6 148 IUPUI 4 33.3% 66.6 147.7 77.6 147.6 142

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional IUPUI Insights & Trends

IUPUI has covered twice in five games with a spread in conference play this season.

The Jaguars' 66.6 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 70 the Penguins allow.

IUPUI has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 2-3 overall record in games it scores more than 70 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Youngstown State 6-5-0 0-0 6-5-0 IUPUI 3-9-0 0-1 6-6-0

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Home/Away Splits

Youngstown State IUPUI 7-1 Home Record 4-3 3-4 Away Record 1-5 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-2-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 1-5-0 90.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.3 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.