The Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League) play the IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) in a matchup of Horizon League teams at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Game Information

IUPUI Players to Watch

  • Jlynn Counter: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryce Monroe: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • DJ Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kidtrell Blocker: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Vincent Brady II: 6.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Youngstown State Players to Watch

  • Damiree Burns: 11.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Brandon Rush: 13.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brett Thompson: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ziggy Reid: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • John Lovelace Jr.: 9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison

Youngstown State Rank Youngstown State AVG IUPUI AVG IUPUI Rank
49th 81.5 Points Scored 67.2 324th
109th 67.9 Points Allowed 77.6 316th
21st 42.1 Rebounds 29.9 356th
60th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 8.2 256th
69th 8.8 3pt Made 3.4 362nd
63rd 15.9 Assists 9.8 348th
99th 10.8 Turnovers 13.2 289th

