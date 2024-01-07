The Indiana Hoosiers (12-1) will try to build on an 11-game winning run when visiting the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on BTN.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison

The Hoosiers put up an average of 80.5 points per game, 20.1 more points than the 60.4 the Cornhuskers allow.

Indiana has put together a 12-1 record in games it scores more than 60.4 points.

Nebraska has a 10-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.5 points.

The 78.5 points per game the Cornhuskers put up are 20.7 more points than the Hoosiers give up (57.8).

Nebraska has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 57.8 points.

Indiana is 11-0 when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.

This season the Cornhuskers are shooting 45.2% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Hoosiers give up.

The Hoosiers make 51.5% of their shots from the field, 14.3% higher than the Cornhuskers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 19.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.4 FG%

19.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.4 FG% Sara Scalia: 15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (39-for-86)

15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (39-for-86) Yarden Garzon: 12.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (20-for-44)

12.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (20-for-44) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Sydney Parrish: 9.1 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (19-for-59)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Schedule