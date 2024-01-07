The Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Indiana State Sycamores (12-2, 3-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa matchup.

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline Northern Iowa Moneyline BetMGM Indiana State (-1.5) 157.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Indiana State (-1.5) 157.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Betting Trends

Indiana State has covered eight times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

The Sycamores and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 13 times this season.

Northern Iowa has covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread this year.

So far this year, eight out of the Panthers' 13 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

