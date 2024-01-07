The Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Indiana State Sycamores (12-2, 3-0 MVC) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at McLeod Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (44%).

Indiana State is 12-1 when it shoots better than 44% from the field.

The Sycamores are the 270th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 247th.

The Sycamores score 14.2 more points per game (87.1) than the Panthers allow (72.9).

Indiana State has a 12-2 record when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Indiana State has fared better in home games this year, posting 89.7 points per game, compared to 82.5 per game on the road.

The Sycamores allow 60.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 83.3 away from home.

Indiana State is sinking 10.8 threes per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.5 fewer threes and 2.299999999999997% points worse than it is averaging away from home (12.3, 41.9%).

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule