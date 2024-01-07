How to Watch Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Indiana State Sycamores (12-2, 3-0 MVC) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at McLeod Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (44%).
- Indiana State is 12-1 when it shoots better than 44% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the 270th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 247th.
- The Sycamores score 14.2 more points per game (87.1) than the Panthers allow (72.9).
- Indiana State has a 12-2 record when scoring more than 72.9 points.
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Indiana State has fared better in home games this year, posting 89.7 points per game, compared to 82.5 per game on the road.
- The Sycamores allow 60.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 83.3 away from home.
- Indiana State is sinking 10.8 threes per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.5 fewer threes and 2.299999999999997% points worse than it is averaging away from home (12.3, 41.9%).
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 90-69
|Hulman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 87-75
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/3/2024
|Evansville
|W 87-73
|Hulman Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|1/13/2024
|Belmont
|-
|Hulman Center
