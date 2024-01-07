Sunday's contest between the Indiana State Sycamores (12-2, 3-0 MVC) and Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) going head to head at McLeod Center has a projected final score of 79-76 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Indiana State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: McLeod Center

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 79, Northern Iowa 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-3.0)

Indiana State (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Northern Iowa has gone 6-6-0 against the spread, while Indiana State's ATS record this season is 7-4-0. A total of seven out of the Panthers' games this season have gone over the point total, and nine of the Sycamores' games have gone over. Northern Iowa has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the last 10 contests. Indiana State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Other MVC Predictions

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores are outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game, with a +210 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.1 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and allow 72.1 per outing (204th in college basketball).

The 34.5 rebounds per game Indiana State accumulates rank 267th in the country. Their opponents record 33.6.

Indiana State connects on 5.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 11.3 (fifth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

Indiana State has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (176th in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than the 13.1 it forces (99th in college basketball).

