Sunday's contest at Pinnacle Bank Arena has the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (12-1) squaring off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-3) at 2:00 PM ET (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-69 victory for Indiana, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Hoosiers head into this game after an 80-59 win over Michigan on Thursday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 70, Nebraska 69

Other Big Ten Predictions

Indiana Schedule Analysis

The Hoosiers claimed their best win of the season on January 4, when they secured an 80-59 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 44), according to our computer rankings.

The Hoosiers have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Indiana is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins

80-59 at home over Michigan (No. 44) on January 4

72-63 over Princeton (No. 47) on November 25

71-57 over Tennessee (No. 60) on November 23

77-71 at home over Illinois (No. 86) on December 31

112-79 at home over Murray State (No. 87) on November 17

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 19.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.4 FG%

19.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.4 FG% Sara Scalia: 15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (39-for-86)

15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (39-for-86) Yarden Garzon: 12.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (20-for-44)

12.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (20-for-44) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Sydney Parrish: 9.1 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (19-for-59)

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers put up 80.5 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 57.8 per contest (67th in college basketball). They have a +295 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 22.7 points per game.

Indiana has averaged 6.2 fewer points in Big Ten play (74.3) than overall (80.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.