Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are four games featuring a Horizon team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Green Bay Phoenix versus the Wright State Raiders.
Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Robert Morris Colonials
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Green Bay Phoenix at Wright State Raiders
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Detroit Mercy Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Milwaukee Panthers at Northern Kentucky Norse
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
