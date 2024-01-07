There are four games featuring a Horizon team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Green Bay Phoenix versus the Wright State Raiders.

Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Robert Morris Colonials 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Green Bay Phoenix at Wright State Raiders 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Detroit Mercy Titans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Milwaukee Panthers at Northern Kentucky Norse 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

