Will Derrick Henry Score a Touchdown Against the Jaguars in Week 18?
Will Derrick Henry get into the end zone when the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars play in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.
Will Derrick Henry score a touchdown against the Jaguars?
Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)
- Henry's team-high 1,014 rushing yards (63.4 per game) have come on 261 carries, with 11 touchdowns.
- Henry also has 214 receiving yards (13.4 per game) on 28 catches.
- Henry has scored multiple rushing TDs in three games. And he has scored on the ground in eight games in all.
Derrick Henry Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|22
|101
|0
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|17
|75
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|11
|24
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|10
|38
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|18
|76
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|21
|102
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 14
|@Dolphins
|17
|34
|2
|1
|17
|0
|Week 15
|Texans
|16
|9
|0
|4
|1
|0
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|19
|88
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|12
|42
|0
|0
|0
|0
