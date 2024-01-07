DeAndre Hopkins has a good matchup when his Tennessee Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars concede 245.3 passing yards per game, sixth-worst in the NFL.

Hopkins' 68 grabs are good enough for a team-high 1,011 yards (63.2 per game) and six TDs so far this year. He has been targeted on 127 occasions.

Hopkins vs. the Jaguars

Hopkins vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 2 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD Seven players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have allowed 23 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Jacksonville has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 245.3 passing yards per game given up by the Jaguars defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars' defense ranks 24th in the league by conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (25 total passing TDs).

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 61.5 (-115)

Hopkins Receiving Insights

Hopkins, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in 10 of 16 games this season.

Hopkins has 27.2% of his team's target share (127 targets on 467 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 127 times, averaging 8.0 yards per target (50th in NFL).

Hopkins has had a touchdown catch in four of 16 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has six total touchdowns this season (23.1% of his team's 26 offensive TDs).

Hopkins has been targeted 16 times in the red zone (32.7% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

Hopkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 12/31/2023 Week 17 7 TAR / 7 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/17/2023 Week 15 9 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 12 TAR / 7 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 5 REC / 75 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

