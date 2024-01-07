Colton Dowell did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 18 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Dowell's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Colton Dowell Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Titans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Kevin Rader (LP/hip): 1 Rec; 6 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Dowell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 1 3 0 0 3.0

Dowell Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Seahawks 1 1 3 0

