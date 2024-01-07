With the Tennessee Titans playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Chigoziem Okonkwo a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Okonkwo has caught 52 passes on 74 targets for 492 yards and one TD, averaging 30.8 yards per game.

Okonkwo, in 16 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 4 35 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 3 7 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 3 29 0 Week 5 @Colts 9 5 33 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 2 18 0 Week 8 Falcons 5 4 23 0 Week 9 @Steelers 4 3 28 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 6 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 2 1 6 0 Week 12 Panthers 5 4 45 0 Week 13 Colts 6 3 62 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 6 5 46 0 Week 15 Texans 3 3 36 0 Week 16 Seahawks 7 6 63 1 Week 17 @Texans 4 3 34 0

