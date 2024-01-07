Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the ACC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where every team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

1. NC State

Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 29-1

14-1 | 29-1 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: L 63-62 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Virginia

Virginia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

2. Louisville

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 27-4

13-2 | 27-4 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 61-44 vs Duke

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pittsburgh

@ Pittsburgh Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Notre Dame

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 21-8

10-3 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th

66th Last Game: L 61-57 vs North Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: Boston College

Boston College Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

4. Duke

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 20-9

10-5 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 60-56 vs Virginia

Next Game

Opponent: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

5. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 21-8

12-2 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st

121st Last Game: W 63-62 vs NC State

Next Game

Opponent: Miami (FL)

Miami (FL) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

6. North Carolina

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 20-10

11-4 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 61-57 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

7. Florida State

Current Record: 12-4 | Projected Record: 23-7

12-4 | 23-7 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th

40th Last Game: W 78-72 vs Clemson

Next Game

Opponent: North Carolina

North Carolina Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

8. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 19-10

11-3 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th

107th Last Game: W 77-47 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

Opponent: @ Virginia Tech

@ Virginia Tech Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Syracuse

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 18-11

12-2 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th

160th Last Game: W 71-64 vs Boston College

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wake Forest

@ Wake Forest Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Thursday, January 11

11:30 AM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

10. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 17-13

11-4 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th

78th Last Game: W 68-58 vs Pittsburgh

Next Game

Opponent: Clemson

Clemson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

11. Virginia

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-17

8-6 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th

74th Last Game: L 60-56 vs Duke

Next Game

Opponent: @ NC State

@ NC State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

12. Boston College

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 13-18

9-7 | 13-18 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th

134th Last Game: L 71-64 vs Syracuse

Next Game

Opponent: @ Notre Dame

@ Notre Dame Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

13. Clemson

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-18

8-7 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd

63rd Last Game: L 78-72 vs Florida State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia Tech

@ Georgia Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

14. Wake Forest

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 4-26

4-11 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 153rd

153rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 77-47 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

Opponent: Syracuse

Syracuse Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Thursday, January 11

11:30 AM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

15. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 7-24

6-10 | 7-24 Overall Rank: 178th

178th Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd

163rd Last Game: L 68-58 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game