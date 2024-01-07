ACC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, January 7
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A total of 17 games on Sunday's college basketball schedule feature an ACC team, including the matchup between the NC State Wolfpack and the Virginia Tech Hokies.
ACC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Tech Hokies
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Peachtree TV
|Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Miami Hurricanes
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ACC Network Extra
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Pittsburgh Panthers
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)
|North Carolina Tar Heels at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|5:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange
|6:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)
