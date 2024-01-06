When the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans match up in Week 18 on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET, will Will Mallory find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mallory will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Colts vs Texans Anytime TD Bets

Will Will Mallory score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Mallory has racked up 207 yards receiving (20.7 per game), hauling in 18 balls on 25 targets.

Mallory does not have a TD reception this year in 10 games.

Will Mallory Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 2 2 49 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 6 0 Week 10 @Patriots 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 3 2 29 0 Week 13 @Titans 4 2 4 0 Week 14 @Bengals 5 5 46 0 Week 16 @Falcons 4 4 47 0 Week 17 Raiders 1 1 19 0

Rep Will Mallory with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.