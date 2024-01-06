Wayne County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Wayne County, Indiana today? We have the information here.
Wayne County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richmond High School at McCutcheon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Lafayette, IN
- Conference: North Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
