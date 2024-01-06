High school basketball is happening today in Washington County, Indiana, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eastern High School - Pekin at Austin High School

  • Game Time: 5:59 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Austin, IN
  • Conference: Mid-Southern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.