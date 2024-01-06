How to Watch Valparaiso vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Beacons have lost eight games straight.
Valparaiso vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Missouri State vs Bradley (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Southern Illinois vs Illinois State (7:00 PM ET | January 6)
Valparaiso Stats Insights
- Valparaiso is 3-7 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
- The Beacons are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames sit at 320th.
- The Beacons' 67.1 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 64.4 the Flames allow.
- Valparaiso has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.
Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison
- At home Valparaiso is putting up 68.1 points per game, 2.7 more than it is averaging away (65.4).
- The Beacons give up 69.1 points per game at home, and 77.6 on the road.
- Valparaiso makes more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (28.7%).
Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Samford
|L 79-61
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Elon
|L 82-78
|Schar Center
|1/3/2024
|Bradley
|L 86-61
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|1/10/2024
|Southern Illinois
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|1/14/2024
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
