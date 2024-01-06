The UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Beacons have lost eight games straight.

Valparaiso vs. UIC Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Valparaiso Stats Insights

  • Valparaiso is 3-7 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
  • The Beacons are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames sit at 320th.
  • The Beacons' 67.1 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 64.4 the Flames allow.
  • Valparaiso has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Valparaiso is putting up 68.1 points per game, 2.7 more than it is averaging away (65.4).
  • The Beacons give up 69.1 points per game at home, and 77.6 on the road.
  • Valparaiso makes more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (28.7%).

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Samford L 79-61 Athletics-Recreation Center
12/29/2023 @ Elon L 82-78 Schar Center
1/3/2024 Bradley L 86-61 Athletics-Recreation Center
1/6/2024 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
1/10/2024 Southern Illinois - Athletics-Recreation Center
1/14/2024 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena

