Saturday's contest at Credit Union 1 Arena has the UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC) matching up with the Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 74-62 win, as our model heavily favors UIC.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Valparaiso vs. UIC Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Valparaiso vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 74, Valparaiso 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Valparaiso vs. UIC

Computer Predicted Spread: UIC (-12.6)

UIC (-12.6) Computer Predicted Total: 136.2

UIC has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Valparaiso is 7-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Flames are 5-6-0 and the Beacons are 4-9-0. UIC is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games, while Valparaiso has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other MVC Predictions

Valparaiso Performance Insights

The Beacons put up 67.1 points per game (326th in college basketball) while allowing 72.1 per outing (204th in college basketball). They have a -70 scoring differential and have been outscored by five points per game.

Valparaiso falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 5.4 boards. It records 34.7 rebounds per game (257th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 40.1.

Valparaiso knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (240th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

Valparaiso has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 11.6 (165th in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (77th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.