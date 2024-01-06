Saturday's contest between the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-7) and the Valparaiso Beacons (2-10) at Banterra Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-58 and heavily favors Southern Illinois to take home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Beacons head into this game after a 67-47 loss to Missouri State on Thursday.

Valparaiso vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Valparaiso vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 76, Valparaiso 58

Valparaiso Schedule Analysis

On December 9, the Beacons captured their signature win of the season, an 83-64 victory over the Chicago State Cougars, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 355) in our computer rankings.

The Salukis have tied for the 51st-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

Valparaiso has five losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

Valparaiso Leaders

Leah Earnest: 13.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 STL, 48.8 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

13.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 STL, 48.8 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Olivia Brown: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (19-for-57)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (19-for-57) Saniya Jackson: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Nevaeh Jackson: 5.1 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

5.1 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Raeven Raye-Redmond: 3.2 PTS, 2.9 STL, 30.0 FG%

Valparaiso Performance Insights

The Beacons have a -154 scoring differential, falling short by 12.8 points per game. They're putting up 59.5 points per game, 284th in college basketball, and are giving up 72.3 per contest to rank 317th in college basketball.

