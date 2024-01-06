The Houston Texans (9-7) take on a fellow AFC South foe when they visit the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.

When is Texans vs. Colts?

  • Game Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: ABC/ESPN
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The data strongly suggests betting on the Colts in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Texans favored and the difference between the two is 3.5 points.
  • Looking at this game's moneyline, the Texans' implied win probability is 54.1%.
  • The Texans have a 4-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
  • When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -118 or shorter, Houston has gone 4-2 (66.7%).
  • The Colts have entered the game as underdogs nine times this season and won twice.
  • Indianapolis has a record of 2-6 when it is set as an underdog of -102 or more by sportsbooks this season.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+1)
    • The Texans have covered the spread eight times over 16 games with a set spread.
    • Houston has an ATS record of 2-4 when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
    • The Colts have registered a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.
    • In games as an underdog by 1 point or more so far this season, the Colts are 3-6 against the spread.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (47.5)
    • Houston and Indianapolis combine to average 1.8 fewer points per game than the over/under of 47.5 set for this game.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.1 fewer points per game (45.4) than this game's over/under of 47.5 points.
    • Texans games have gone over the point total on six of 16 occasions (37.5%).
    • Out of the Colts' 16 games with a set total, 11 have hit the over (68.8%).

    Devin Singletary Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    16 52.2 3 11.9 0

    Michael Pittman Jr. Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    15 73.9 4

