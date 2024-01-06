Predators vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 6
The Dallas Stars (22-10-5) square off against the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Stars were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames.
Over the past 10 contests, the Predators have gone 5-4-1 while totaling 31 goals against 34 goals conceded. On 28 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (25.0%).
Predators vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Stars 4, Predators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-160)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)
Predators vs Stars Additional Info
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators (21-17-1 overall) have posted a record of 6-1-7 in contests that have gone to OT this season.
- In the 14 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 17 points.
- This season the Predators scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Nashville has earned six points (3-9-0 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Predators have scored at least three goals in 24 games, earning 37 points from those contests.
- This season, Nashville has recorded a single power-play goal in 17 games and picked up 20 points with a record of 10-7-0.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Nashville has posted a record of 10-8-1 (21 points).
- The Predators' opponents have had more shots in 19 games. The Predators went 10-9-0 in those matchups (20 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|4th
|3.59
|Goals Scored
|3.08
|17th
|15th
|3.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.13
|16th
|16th
|30.6
|Shots
|30.5
|17th
|15th
|30.2
|Shots Allowed
|30.6
|17th
|12th
|22.43%
|Power Play %
|21.48%
|14th
|4th
|84.87%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.34%
|24th
Predators vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
