The Dallas Stars (22-10-5) square off against the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Stars were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 contests, the Predators have gone 5-4-1 while totaling 31 goals against 34 goals conceded. On 28 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (25.0%).

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.

Predators vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Stars 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-160)

Stars (-160) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators vs Stars Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators (21-17-1 overall) have posted a record of 6-1-7 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

In the 14 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 17 points.

This season the Predators scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Nashville has earned six points (3-9-0 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Predators have scored at least three goals in 24 games, earning 37 points from those contests.

This season, Nashville has recorded a single power-play goal in 17 games and picked up 20 points with a record of 10-7-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Nashville has posted a record of 10-8-1 (21 points).

The Predators' opponents have had more shots in 19 games. The Predators went 10-9-0 in those matchups (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 4th 3.59 Goals Scored 3.08 17th 15th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.13 16th 16th 30.6 Shots 30.5 17th 15th 30.2 Shots Allowed 30.6 17th 12th 22.43% Power Play % 21.48% 14th 4th 84.87% Penalty Kill % 77.34% 24th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Predators vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.