Saturday's contest between the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-5) and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-8) matching up at Screaming Eagles Arena has a projected final score of 68-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Indiana, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last time out, the Screaming Eagles won on Thursday 78-57 against Tennessee State.

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Indiana 68, Tennessee Tech 65

Southern Indiana Schedule Analysis

The Screaming Eagles took down the No. 172-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Wright State Raiders, 67-63, on November 6, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Southern Indiana has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (six).

Southern Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Wright State (No. 172) on November 6

66-60 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 291) on November 16

75-37 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 298) on December 29

72-51 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 316) on December 9

78-57 at home over Tennessee State (No. 333) on January 4

Southern Indiana Leaders

Vanessa Shafford: 15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (29-for-68)

15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (29-for-68) Meredith Raley: 11.6 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

11.6 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Chloe Gannon: 7.8 PTS, 51.9 FG%

7.8 PTS, 51.9 FG% Madison Webb: 9.4 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.4 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Tori Handley: 4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles average 69.4 points per game (127th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per contest (194th in college basketball). They have a +60 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.6 points per game.

In conference games, Southern Indiana puts up more points per contest (74.7) than its overall average (69.4).

The Screaming Eagles score 73.0 points per game at home, compared to 63.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.

In home games, Southern Indiana is ceding 19.9 fewer points per game (57.1) than in away games (77.0).

