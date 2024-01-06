The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-3 OVC) will be looking to break a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

The Screaming Eagles are shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Southern Indiana is 2-1 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Screaming Eagles sit at 109th.

The Screaming Eagles score 67.3 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 77.8 the Golden Eagles allow.

Southern Indiana has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 77.8 points.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Southern Indiana is putting up 71.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is averaging 64.2 points per contest.

The Screaming Eagles cede 61.4 points per game at home this season, compared to 78.8 away from home.

Southern Indiana is making 6.7 treys per game with a 32.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.3 more threes and 2.5% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.4 threes per game, 30.1% three-point percentage).

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule