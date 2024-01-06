The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-3 OVC) will be looking to break a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Screaming Eagles are shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Southern Indiana is 2-1 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Screaming Eagles sit at 109th.
  • The Screaming Eagles score 67.3 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 77.8 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • Southern Indiana has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 77.8 points.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

  • Southern Indiana is putting up 71.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is averaging 64.2 points per contest.
  • The Screaming Eagles cede 61.4 points per game at home this season, compared to 78.8 away from home.
  • Southern Indiana is making 6.7 treys per game with a 32.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.3 more threes and 2.5% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.4 threes per game, 30.1% three-point percentage).

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State L 93-91 Show Me Center
12/31/2023 @ Lindenwood W 73-62 Hyland Performance Arena
1/4/2024 Tennessee State W 69-67 Screaming Eagles Arena
1/6/2024 Tennessee Tech - Screaming Eagles Arena
1/11/2024 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/18/2024 Little Rock - Screaming Eagles Arena

