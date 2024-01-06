Saturday's contest that pits the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC) against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-3 OVC) at Screaming Eagles Arena has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Indiana, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Screaming Eagles Arena

Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Indiana 74, Tennessee Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Indiana (-6.5)

Southern Indiana (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Southern Indiana is 7-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Tennessee Tech's 6-7-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Screaming Eagles are 4-8-0 and the Golden Eagles are 7-6-0. Southern Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its past 10 contests, while Tennessee Tech has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles are being outscored by 3.9 points per game with a -62 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.3 points per game (325th in college basketball) and give up 71.2 per contest (171st in college basketball).

Southern Indiana wins the rebound battle by 1.9 boards on average. It records 38.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 111th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.3 per outing.

Southern Indiana makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7. It shoots 31.2% from deep while its opponents hit 32.1% from long range.

The Screaming Eagles' 85 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 336th in college basketball, and the 89.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 177th in college basketball.

Southern Indiana has committed 2.1 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.3 (303rd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (248th in college basketball).

