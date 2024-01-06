For bracketology analysis around Southern Indiana and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

Want to bet on Southern Indiana's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Southern Indiana ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 4-0 NR NR 206

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Indiana's best wins

Against the Wright State Raiders on November 6, Southern Indiana captured its best win of the season, which was a 67-63 home victory. Against Wright State, Madison Webb led the team by posting 13 points to go along with eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

66-60 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 286/RPI) on November 16

69-66 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 291/RPI) on January 6

72-51 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 294/RPI) on December 9

75-37 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 307/RPI) on December 29

78-57 at home over Tennessee State (No. 337/RPI) on January 4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Indiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, the Screaming Eagles have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Southern Indiana is facing the 270th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Screaming Eagles have 14 games left on the schedule, with four contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

USI has 14 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Southern Indiana's next game

Matchup: SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Southern Indiana games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.